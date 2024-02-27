12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Janux Therapeutics JANX stock rose 120.5% to $33.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares increased by 97.24% to $75.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.

TransMedics Gr TMDX stock rose 22.2% to $95.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Codexis CDXS shares rose 21.24% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.9 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND shares moved upwards by 20.93% to $90.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares rose 19.5% to $12.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares decreased by 22.9% to $0.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

Veradigm MDRX shares decreased by 22.03% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.0 million.

Precision BioSciences DTIL shares decreased by 18.32% to $13.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

HeartBeam BEAT shares fell 14.79% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

MediciNova MNOV shares fell 11.54% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock fell 10.23% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

