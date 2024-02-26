12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Akili AKLI shares rose 121.1% to $0.49 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA stock rose 69.78% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock increased by 66.24% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $88.9 million.

Krystal Biotech KRYS stock moved upwards by 39.37% to $155.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST shares increased by 38.23% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.

Butterfly Network BFLY shares moved upwards by 36.27% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.9 million.

Losers

Aclarion ACON stock decreased by 63.0% to $0.34 during Monday's regular session.

Venus Concept VERO stock fell 25.41% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 22.86% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Bone Biologics BBLG shares decreased by 20.7% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock declined by 19.51% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.1 million.

Concord Medical Services CCM stock fell 18.94% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

