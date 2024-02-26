12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 33.7% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

stock rose 33.7% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 31.86% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

stock rose 31.86% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. Solidion Technology STI shares rose 29.11% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.

shares rose 29.11% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 21.83% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

shares rose 21.83% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Energy Focus EFOI stock increased by 19.02% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock increased by 19.02% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Sarcos Technology STRC shares moved upwards by 17.5% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Losers

Intuitive Machines LUNR shares fell 36.6% to $6.08 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.

shares fell 36.6% to $6.08 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million. Intelligent Living ILAG shares fell 23.92% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

shares fell 23.92% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 20.48% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

shares fell 20.48% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock decreased by 12.76% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

stock decreased by 12.76% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. Roma Green Finance ROMA shares fell 9.88% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

shares fell 9.88% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. Baiyu Holdings BYU shares declined by 9.75% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.