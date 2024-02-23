12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock rose 37.6% to $2.16 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares rose 35.85% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares moved upwards by 13.82% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock increased by 10.63% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock increased by 8.95% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Losers

Telesis Bio TBIO stock decreased by 14.5% to $0.67 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Celularity CELU stock fell 13.66% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.

Agape ATP ATPC shares decreased by 6.36% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

China Pharma Holding CPHI shares decreased by 5.91% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Talphera TLPH shares declined by 5.34% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares fell 5.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

