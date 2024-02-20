12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Color Star Tech ADD stock increased by 22.4% to $0.42 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

stock rose 19.05% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $91.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 15.37% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.2 million.

stock rose 15.21% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $10.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

stock increased by 12.51% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

Losers

GigaCloud Tech GCT shares declined by 27.1% to $25.15 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock declined by 25.98% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

stock decreased by 19.57% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

shares decreased by 17.98% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

stock fell 17.71% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

stock decreased by 14.84% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

