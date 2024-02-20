12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Intuitive Machines LUNR stock rose 48.6% to $10.88 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.9 million.

stock rose 48.6% to $10.88 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.9 million. Ideal Power IPWR shares moved upwards by 30.58% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 30.58% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million. KULR Tech Gr KULR shares increased by 21.12% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

shares increased by 21.12% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 15.64% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.

shares increased by 15.64% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Pixie Dust Technologies PXDT stock moved upwards by 10.97% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

Losers

Quhuo QH shares fell 22.5% to $1.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

shares fell 22.5% to $1.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. 1847 Holdings EFSH shares fell 16.17% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

shares fell 16.17% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. Earlyworks Co ELWS stock fell 16.12% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

stock fell 16.12% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. L S Starrett SCX stock declined by 15.79% to $11.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 15.79% to $11.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 15.73% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

stock decreased by 15.73% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares fell 15.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.