12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- CISO Global CISO stock rose 46.7% to $0.15 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock rose 27.25% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Casa Systems CASA shares rose 27.15% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock increased by 21.16% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
- BIO-key Intl BKYI stock increased by 16.21% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- One Stop Systems OSS stock increased by 13.38% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
Losers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares decreased by 52.2% to $31.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
- VirnetX Holding VHC stock fell 21.2% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock declined by 20.48% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares fell 17.96% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.4 million.
- Crexendo CXDO stock fell 17.38% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.2 million.
- Datasea DTSS stock declined by 17.16% to $7.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
