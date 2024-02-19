12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares increased by 10.2% to $1.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

CarParts.com PRTS stock increased by 6.24% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 million.

Visionary Holdings GV stock increased by 6.06% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock rose 4.91% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 4.62% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Selina Hospitality SLNA shares rose 4.56% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.9 million.

Losers

Tarena International TCTM stock fell 20.6% to $1.42 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Yunji YJ stock fell 10.66% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares fell 9.86% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT shares declined by 9.27% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

JX Luxventure JXJT shares decreased by 8.85% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares declined by 8.13% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

