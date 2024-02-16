12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares increased by 13.3% to $0.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Dyadic International DYAI stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

Annovis Bio ANVS shares increased by 8.33% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.

Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares increased by 7.71% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million.

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares rose 7.04% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

shares rose 7.04% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. ProKidney PROK stock rose 6.99% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.

Losers

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock decreased by 21.6% to $1.93 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Equillium EQ stock declined by 12.62% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.

Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock decreased by 9.34% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Bright Green BGXX stock decreased by 7.95% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI stock decreased by 7.02% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

NextCure NXTC shares decreased by 6.85% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

