12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares increased by 13.3% to $0.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Dyadic International DYAI stock moved upwards by 12.12% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Annovis Bio ANVS shares increased by 8.33% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.
- Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares increased by 7.71% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares rose 7.04% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- ProKidney PROK stock rose 6.99% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.
Losers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock decreased by 21.6% to $1.93 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Equillium EQ stock declined by 12.62% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock decreased by 9.34% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Bright Green BGXX stock decreased by 7.95% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI stock decreased by 7.02% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- NextCure NXTC shares decreased by 6.85% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
