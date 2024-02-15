12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock increased by 68.6% to $3.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

stock increased by 68.6% to $3.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares moved upwards by 48.55% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 48.55% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 20.84% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 20.84% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Visionary Holdings GV stock increased by 14.06% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

stock increased by 14.06% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares moved upwards by 8.66% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.66% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Golden Sun Health GSUN shares increased by 7.0% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

Losers

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock declined by 13.4% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

stock declined by 13.4% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares decreased by 11.9% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

shares decreased by 11.9% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. DoorDash DASH shares declined by 8.53% to $115.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 8.53% to $115.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Faraday Future FFIE stock declined by 6.51% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

stock declined by 6.51% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Express EXPR shares decreased by 5.76% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

shares decreased by 5.76% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. RumbleON RMBL stock declined by 4.91% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $244.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.