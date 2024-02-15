12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

China Pharma Holding CPHI shares rose 12.7% to $0.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

SenesTech SNES shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14.

Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI stock increased by 6.43% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

OneMedNet ONMD shares rose 6.24% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares rose 5.26% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Vaxxinity VAXX shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.

Losers

Modular Medical MODD stock fell 16.3% to $1.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock declined by 7.63% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Pacific Biosciences PACB stock fell 6.45% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Nuwellis NUWE stock fell 5.0% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock fell 4.56% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $411.1 million.

Onconova Therapeutics ONTX stock fell 4.39% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

