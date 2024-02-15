12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Lichen China LICN stock rose 102.6% to $2.37 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock rose 5.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

iPower IPW stock increased by 4.98% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Shengfeng Development SFWL shares increased by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.

Mega Matrix MPU shares rose 4.43% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million.

Westwater Resources WWR stock increased by 4.06% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.

Losers

Bloom Energy BE shares declined by 13.3% to $10.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 12.24% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 10.1% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Earlyworks Co ELWS shares fell 9.66% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 8.04% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 7.7% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

