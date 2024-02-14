12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Datasea DTSS shares moved upwards by 200.7% to $4.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Taoping TAOP shares increased by 92.1% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 27.03% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

CCSC Technology CCTG shares moved upwards by 25.69% to $4.06. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.

Iris Energy IREN stock moved upwards by 20.95% to $8.37. The company's market cap stands at $561.5 million.

Cleanspark CLSK stock increased by 15.85% to $18.41. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

BlackLine BL stock decreased by 10.8% to $52.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

ARB IOT Group ARBB stock declined by 10.43% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Focus Universal FCUV shares decreased by 6.68% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

Akamai Techs AKAM stock fell 5.64% to $118.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

XIAO-I AIXI shares fell 5.61% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $145.5 million.

