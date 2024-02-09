12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares moved upwards by 17.9% to $0.66 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- Vaccinex VCNX stock increased by 11.61% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA stock rose 6.87% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock moved upwards by 5.21% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
- Turnstone Biologics TSBX shares rose 4.62% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.
Losers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock declined by 15.8% to $5.7 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock fell 8.9% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $405.5 million.
- NanoString Technologies NSTG stock decreased by 7.83% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG shares declined by 6.36% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Actinium Pharma ATNM stock decreased by 4.95% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million.
- Biolase BIOL stock declined by 4.94% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
