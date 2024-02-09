12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares moved upwards by 17.9% to $0.66 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.

Losers

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock declined by 15.8% to $5.7 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Biolase BIOL stock declined by 4.94% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

