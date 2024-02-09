12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Amtech Systems ASYS stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $3.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Verb Tech VERB shares increased by 5.1% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- EMCORE EMKR stock rose 4.71% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nutanix NTNX stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $59.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock rose 2.34% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
Losers
- Applied Digital APLD shares fell 10.2% to $4.74 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $578.4 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock fell 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Casa Systems CASA shares declined by 6.61% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares fell 4.58% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.