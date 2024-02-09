12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Amtech Systems ASYS stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $3.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $3.66 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Verb Tech VERB shares increased by 5.1% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

shares increased by 5.1% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. EMCORE EMKR stock rose 4.71% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock rose 4.71% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Nutanix NTNX stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $59.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.

stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $59.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion. Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock rose 2.34% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.

stock rose 2.34% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million. X3 Holdings XTKG stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Losers

Applied Digital APLD shares fell 10.2% to $4.74 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $578.4 million.

shares fell 10.2% to $4.74 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $578.4 million. Taoping TAOP stock fell 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

stock fell 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. Casa Systems CASA shares declined by 6.61% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

shares declined by 6.61% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.

stock fell 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million. Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. BTCS BTCS shares fell 4.58% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.