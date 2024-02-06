12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 27.9% to $0.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock increased by 27.9% to $0.37 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. DMK Pharmaceuticals DMK stock moved upwards by 22.84% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 22.84% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock rose 11.6% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

stock rose 11.6% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares increased by 5.4% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.

shares increased by 5.4% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million. Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock increased by 4.97% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

stock increased by 4.97% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. Galecto GLTO stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

Exicure XCUR stock declined by 10.4% to $0.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

stock declined by 10.4% to $0.64 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares fell 6.82% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

shares fell 6.82% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Arrowhead Pharma ARWR shares declined by 6.46% to $31.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 6.46% to $31.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Biofrontera BFRI stock declined by 5.94% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

stock declined by 5.94% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. Varex Imaging VREX shares decreased by 5.61% to $18.35. The company's market cap stands at $743.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares decreased by 5.61% to $18.35. The company's market cap stands at $743.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock fell 5.43% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.