10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares increased by 7.85% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

shares increased by 7.85% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million. General Motors GM stock increased by 7.14% to $37.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 7.14% to $37.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. MGO Global MGOL stock rose 6.66% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Losers

Adtalem Glb Education ATGE shares declined by 19.4% to $47.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

shares declined by 19.4% to $47.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Malibu Boats MBUU shares declined by 13.78% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 13.78% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Rush Street Interactive RSI stock fell 12.53% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $340.1 million.

stock fell 12.53% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $340.1 million. J-Long Group JL shares declined by 9.34% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $323.4 million.

shares declined by 9.34% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $323.4 million. Selina Hospitality SLNA stock fell 8.14% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

stock fell 8.14% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million. LCI Indus LCII shares decreased by 6.11% to $110.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

