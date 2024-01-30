12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Agape ATP ATPC shares rose 92.1% to $0.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million.

shares rose 92.1% to $0.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million. Jin Medical International ZJYL stock moved upwards by 63.67% to $299.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

stock moved upwards by 63.67% to $299.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock increased by 60.89% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

stock increased by 60.89% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million. Motus GI Hldgs MOTS stock rose 56.93% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

stock rose 56.93% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Precision BioSciences DTIL stock moved upwards by 16.88% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.88% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million. Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock rose 15.89% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.

Losers

60 Degrees SXTP stock fell 30.9% to $0.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

stock fell 30.9% to $0.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. CNS Pharma CNSP shares declined by 21.64% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

shares declined by 21.64% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. OneMedNet ONMD stock declined by 21.17% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

stock declined by 21.17% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock decreased by 16.04% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

stock decreased by 16.04% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares decreased by 11.12% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

shares decreased by 11.12% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. Acutus Medical AFIB stock decreased by 10.41% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.