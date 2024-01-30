12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Castellum CTM stock increased by 17.1% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Sanmina SANM shares moved upwards by 16.35% to $58.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI stock rose 13.0% to $560.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- F5 FFIV stock moved upwards by 9.78% to $203.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Coda Octopus Group CODA stock moved upwards by 7.64% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
Losers
- Calix CALX shares fell 20.5% to $35.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 15.27% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares fell 13.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares decreased by 11.43% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 8.68% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 7.91% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
