12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Castellum CTM stock increased by 17.1% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Sanmina SANM shares moved upwards by 16.35% to $58.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Super Micro Computer SMCI stock rose 13.0% to $560.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

F5 FFIV stock moved upwards by 9.78% to $203.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Coda Octopus Group CODA stock moved upwards by 7.64% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.

Losers

Calix CALX shares fell 20.5% to $35.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 15.27% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Cyngn CYN shares fell 13.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares decreased by 11.43% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 8.68% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 7.91% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

