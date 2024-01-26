12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Palisade Bio PALI shares increased by 66.0% to $0.87 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Aptorum Gr APM stock increased by 18.88% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 15.85% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock moved upwards by 11.42% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

NuCana NCNA shares increased by 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Asensus Surgical ASXC shares increased by 7.03% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.

Losers

Acutus Medical AFIB shares declined by 9.4% to $0.21 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Aclarion ACON stock declined by 6.7% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Inspire Veterinary IVP stock fell 6.04% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

HeartBeam BEAT stock fell 5.92% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock fell 5.8% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

AquaBounty Techs AQB shares fell 4.86% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

