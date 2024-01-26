12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Reborn Coffee REBN shares increased by 22.3% to $3.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Losers

Bruush Oral Care BRSH stock declined by 7.7% to $0.13 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD stock fell 2.74% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Oatly Group OTLY stock fell 2.64% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $658.4 million.

