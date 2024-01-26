12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Reborn Coffee REBN shares increased by 22.3% to $3.39 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock rose 4.65% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Maison Solutions MSS shares rose 4.45% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Webuy Global WBUY shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Benson Hill BHIL shares increased by 2.34% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Mangoceuticals MGRX stock increased by 2.3% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
Losers
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH stock declined by 7.7% to $0.13 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Shineco SISI stock fell 2.97% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Safety Shot SHOT shares decreased by 2.84% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.5 million.
- Honest Co HNST shares fell 2.77% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $268.2 million.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD stock fell 2.74% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Oatly Group OTLY stock fell 2.64% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $658.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.