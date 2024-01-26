12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

EMCORE EMKR shares rose 8.0% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

SPI Energy SPI stock increased by 5.85% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

Akerna KERN stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK stock rose 3.6% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Baijiayun Group RTC shares moved upwards by 3.38% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $534.9 million.

Quantum QMCO stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 18.6% to $0.35 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Bit Origin BTOG shares declined by 6.12% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

Cyngn CYN stock decreased by 6.06% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Nvni Group NVNI shares fell 5.12% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.

CCSC Technology CCTG shares declined by 4.98% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $210.5 million.

Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares declined by 4.7% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.