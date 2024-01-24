12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Kura Oncology KURA stock rose 48.1% to $19.87 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Telesis Bio TBIO stock increased by 34.87% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock moved upwards by 25.87% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT stock increased by 21.86% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock increased by 21.4% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

Cingulate CING shares rose 20.5% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

Annovis Bio ANVS stock fell 19.2% to $9.4 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.

Sight Sciences SGHT shares fell 18.99% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.

Gyre Therapeutics GYRE stock declined by 14.98% to $13.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Curis CRIS shares fell 14.98% to $9.62. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

Elicio Therapeutics ELTX shares fell 13.32% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

PetVivo Hldgs PETV stock decreased by 12.68% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

