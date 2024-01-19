12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Talphera TLPH stock increased by 10.2% to $0.97 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

stock increased by 10.2% to $0.97 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares increased by 8.55% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

shares increased by 8.55% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. Vanda Pharma VNDA shares rose 4.91% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.

shares rose 4.91% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million. Unity Biotechnology UBX stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 4.48% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.

Losers

Atreca BCEL stock fell 9.6% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

stock fell 9.6% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock decreased by 6.19% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

stock decreased by 6.19% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares fell 6.04% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $620.5 million.

shares fell 6.04% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $620.5 million. Elicio Therapeutics ELTX stock declined by 5.53% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

stock declined by 5.53% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million. Shattuck Labs STTK shares fell 4.99% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $364.1 million.

shares fell 4.99% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $364.1 million. Acutus Medical AFIB stock decreased by 4.98% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.