Energy Company Drilling Tools Intl Announces Acquisition of Superior Drilling Prods

Drilling Tools Intl DTI has announced an acquisition of Superior Drilling Prods SDPI that is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Drilling Tools Intl has agreed to give Superior Drilling Prods $32.20 million in cash & stock in exchange for SDPI stock.

About The Companies Involved

Drilling Tools International Corp Formerly Drilling Tools International Holdings Inc is an oilfield services company. It manufactures, rents, inspects, and refurbishes downhole drilling tools primarily for companies in the oil and natural gas industry for bottom hole assemblies used in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling.

Superior Drilling Products Inc is engaged in providing equipment and services to the oil and gas industry. It specialises in the design and manufacture of drilling tool technologies including the patented Drill-N-Ream wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology.

How An Acquisition Works

An acquisition is when one company, called the acquiring company, buys most or all of another company's, or target company's, shares to gain ownership. Buying more than 50% of a company's stock allows the the acquirer to make decisions without the approval of the company's shareholders.

An acquisition can potentially lead to a merger with the parent company, which makes it similar to a merger. This is why the two terms are commonly grouped together as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). However, in a merger, the leadership & operations of both companies usually change dramatically, while during an acquisition this is less likely to happen.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.