Preview: Ryojbaba Co., Ltd Set To IPO Tomorrow

rYojbaba Co., Ltd RYOJ IPO will take place August, 14 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker RYOJ.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 10, 2026.

About rYojbaba Co., Ltd

rYojbaba Co., Ltd is to improve and restore physical and mental health diminished by work related stress through our consulting and health services and believe that work-induced stress is a serious and growing problem as profits over people dominate all sectors of contemporary business culture.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.