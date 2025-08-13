August 13, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Ryojbaba Co., Ltd Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

rYojbaba Co., Ltd RYOJ IPO will take place August, 14 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker RYOJ.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 10, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About rYojbaba Co., Ltd

rYojbaba Co., Ltd is to improve and restore physical and mental health diminished by work related stress through our consulting and health services and believe that work-induced stress is a serious and growing problem as profits over people dominate all sectors of contemporary business culture.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RYOJ Logo
RYOJRYOJBABA CO CMN SHS
Not Available-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved