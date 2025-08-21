Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Thomas Kean Sold Over $31K In Johnson & Johnson Stock

August 20, 2025 records indicate that Representative Thomas Kean filed a sale of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, valued between $31,003 and $115,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on July 31, 2025.

Currently, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading up 0.16% at $179.13.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Thomas Kean executed 105 trades totaling over $427 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Aon and Johnson & Johnson stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Johnson & Johnson JNJ : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Stryker SYK : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Check Point Software CHKP : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Thomas Kean's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Johnson & Johnson JNJ STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31 Stryker SYK STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31 Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-29 Check Point Software CHKP STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-29 Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-21

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

