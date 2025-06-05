Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Lloyd Doggett Bought Over $1K In Procter & Gamble Stock

Records from June 4, 2025 indicate that Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas made a purchase of Procter & Gamble PG, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, with the transaction dated May 15, 2025 and filed in June.

As of now, Procter & Gamble shares are trading down 1.53% at $163.41.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Lloyd Doggett executed 72 trades totaling over $72 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Procter & Gamble PG : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Coca-Cola KO : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Home Depot HD : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Lloyd Doggett's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Procter & Gamble PG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 Coca-Cola KO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-01 Home Depot HD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-27 PPG Indus PPG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-12 IBM IBM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10

To keep an eye on Lloyd Doggett's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.