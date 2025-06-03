A Congress Member Sold Up To $95K In UnitedHealth Group Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

Records from June 2, 2025 indicate that Representative David Taylor of Ohio made a sale of UnitedHealth Group UNH, valued between $18,004 and $95,000, with the transaction dated May 14, 2025 and filed in June.

As of now, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading down 0.32% at $303.73.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, David Taylor completed 21 stock transactions totaling more than $35 thousand. UnitedHealth Group and Amazon.com stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

UnitedHealth Group UNH : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Installed Building Prods IBP : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Broadcom AVGO : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of David Taylor's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Installed Building Prods IBP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15 Broadcom AVGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-14 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-14 UnitedHealth Group UNH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-14 UnitedHealth Group UNH STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-05-14

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

