Rep. Greg Landsman Has Sold Up to $500K Worth Of Kroger Stock: Here's What You Should Know

An official report on May 13, 2025 reveals Representative Greg Landsman's recent sale of Kroger KR stock, valued between $250,001 and $500,000. The transaction took place on May 13, 2025, as per the May filing.

At this time, Kroger shares are trading down 0.67% at $67.03.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Greg Landsman completed 170 stock transactions totaling more than $1.02 million. Kroger and Microsoft stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Kroger KR : $250,001 - $500,000 Sale

$250,001 - $500,000 Sale Alphabet GOOGL : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Apple AAPL : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Greg Landsman's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Kroger KR STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 S 2025-05-09 Accenture ACN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-27 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27 Ameriprise Finl AMP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

