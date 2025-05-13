Recent Filing Shows That Rep. Bruce Westerman Sold Over $137K Worth of Apple Stock

An official report on May 12, 2025 reveals Representative Bruce Westerman's recent sale of Apple AAPL stock, valued between $137,095 and $1,530,000. The transaction took place on May 12, 2025, as per the May filing.

At this time, Apple shares are trading up 0.22% at $211.25.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Bruce Westerman executed 213 trades totaling over $325 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Alphabet and Amazon.com stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Apple AAPL : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Abbott Laboratories ABT : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale adidas ADDYY : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here is a list of Bruce Westerman's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-21 adidas ADDYY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-21 Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-21 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-21 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-21

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.