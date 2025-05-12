May 12, 2025 11:00 AM 2 min read

Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Jared Moskowitz Bought Over $27K In AbbVie Stock

May 9, 2025 records indicate that Representative Jared Moskowitz filed a purchase of AbbVie ABBV, valued between $27,027 and $405,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 9, 2025.

Currently, AbbVie shares are trading up 2.18% at $188.62.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Jared Moskowitz conducted 310 trades, totaling more than $633 thousand. The largest of these were in Raymond James Finl and Seacoast Banking stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

  • Broadcom AVGO: $15,001 - $50,000 Sale
  • NVIDIA NVDA: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase
  • Broadcom AVGO: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Jared Moskowitz's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
Broadcom AVGO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-11
NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-11
Broadcom AVGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-10
Broadcom AVGO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-10
Elevance Health ELV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-10

Stay informed on Jared Moskowitz's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

