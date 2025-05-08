May 8, 2025 11:01 AM 2 min read

A Congress Member Sold Up To $30K In Target Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

An official report on May 7, 2025 reveals Senator Shelley M Capito's recent sale of Target TGT stock, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. The transaction took place on May 7, 2025, as per the May filing.

At this time, Target shares are trading up 1.2% at $96.64.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Shelley M Capito made 122 stock trades totaling more than $206 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Intel and Duke Energy. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

  • Alphabet GOOGL: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase
  • Target TGT: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale
  • Nike NKE: $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Shelley M Capito's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-29
Target TGT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-11
Nike NKE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-10
Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-26
Constellation Energy CEG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-26

Stay informed on Shelley M Capito's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$152.65-1.06%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.41
Growth
66.52
Quality
-
Value
53.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$58.32-1.00%
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$96.50-0.44%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GovernmentNewsPoliticsTrading IdeasGeneralBZI-GT
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved