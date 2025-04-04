Ohio Rep. David Taylor Bought Over $8K Worth of Amazon.com Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A April filing shows that Representative David Taylor reported a purchase in Amazon.com AMZN, valued between $8,008 and $120,000. The transaction date is listed as April 3, 2025, with the report published on April 3, 2025.

At present, Amazon.com shares are trading down 3.53% at $172.1.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, David Taylor completed 13 stock transactions totaling more than $13 thousand. Amazon.com and American Electric Power stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Amazon.com AMZN : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase American Electric Power AEP : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale AT&T T : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of David Taylor's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-27 American Electric Power AEP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-10 AT&T T STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-10 Eaton Corp ETN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10 JPMorgan Chase JPM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-10

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

