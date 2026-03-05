Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:23 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Allient beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $21.34 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 5.59% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Allient's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.48 0.34 0.25 EPS Actual 0.59 0.57 0.46 0.31 Revenue Estimate 134.40M 132.81M 125.00M 119.71M Revenue Actual 138.74M 139.58M 132.80M 122.01M

