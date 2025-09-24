September 24, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Armlogi Holding

Armlogi Holding BTOC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Armlogi Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Armlogi Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at Armlogi Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.04 -0.11 0.01
Price Change % 1.00% -9.00% 9.00% -11.00%

Market Performance of Armlogi Holding's Stock

Shares of Armlogi Holding were trading at $1.21 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

