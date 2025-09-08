Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Toyo Co TOYO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Planet Labs PL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.91 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Casey's General Stores CASY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Mama's Creations MAMA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.62 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $323.61 million.

