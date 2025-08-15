August 15, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sigma Lithium SGML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.40 million.

• BitFuFu FUFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $123.72 million.

• Nano Labs NA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flowers Foods FLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Tuniu TOUR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• T1 Energy TE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $139.90 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

