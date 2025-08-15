Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sigma Lithium SGML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.40 million.

• BitFuFu FUFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $123.72 million.

• Nano Labs NA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flowers Foods FLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Tuniu TOUR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• T1 Energy TE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $139.90 million.

• So-Young Intl SY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

