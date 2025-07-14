July 14, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Fastenal FAST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Simulations Plus SLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $20.36 million.

• FB Financial FBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $135.90 million.

• Equity Bancshares EQBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $59.72 million.

• Jewett-Cameron Trading JCTC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF PSK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

