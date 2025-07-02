Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UniFirst UNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $614.67 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Natuzzi NTZ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zenvia ZENV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Franklin Covey FC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.49 million.

