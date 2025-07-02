Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• UniFirst UNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $614.67 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Natuzzi NTZ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Zenvia ZENV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Franklin Covey FC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.49 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.