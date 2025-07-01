Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $979.07 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• TechTarget TTGT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Greenbrier Companies GBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $785.72 million.

• Constellation Brands STZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

