Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $979.07 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• TechTarget TTGT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Greenbrier Companies GBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $785.72 million.
• Constellation Brands STZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
