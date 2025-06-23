Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.70 million.

• Commercial Metals CMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems FDS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $580.70 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• KB Home KBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

