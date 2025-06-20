June 20, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Darden Restaurants DRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• CarMax KMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

• Accenture ACN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $17.32 billion.

• Kroger KR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $45.31 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

