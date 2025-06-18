June 18, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Euroseas ESEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $53.83 million.

• Korn Ferry KFY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $689.89 million.

• GMS GMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• LiveOne LVO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.80 million.

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

