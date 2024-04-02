Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ocugen OCGN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Allego ALLG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $83.79 million.

• Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.

• Paychex PAYX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Abivax ABVX is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $4.88 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $692.35 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $602.61 million.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.62 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.