Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ocugen OCGN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Allego ALLG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $83.79 million.
• Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.
• Paychex PAYX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Abivax ABVX is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $4.88 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $692.35 million.
• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $602.61 million.
• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.62 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
