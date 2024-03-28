Recap: American Res Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

American Res AREC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 04:08 PM.

Earnings

American Res missed estimated earnings by -275.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was down $4.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 31.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Res's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.04 -0.06 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.09 -0.04 0.14 Revenue Estimate 6.90M 18.30M 10.20M 13.00M Revenue Actual 5.83M 1.98M 8.87M 4.68M

