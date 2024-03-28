Acrivon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Acrivon Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -18.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.73.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.
** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **
To track all earnings releases for Acrivon Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.