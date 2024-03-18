Recap: Netcapital Q3 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Netcapital NCPL reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 05:41 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Netcapital missed estimated earnings by -575.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $1.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Netcapital visit their earnings calendar here.

