Recap: Artesian Resources Q4 Earnings

Artesian Resources ARTNA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:56 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Artesian Resources beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $572 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Artesian Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.37 0.50 0.27 EPS Actual 0.49 0.44 0.39 0.24 Revenue Estimate 27.00M 26.00M 23.00M 23.00M Revenue Actual 26.57M 25.25M 22.50M 25.12M

