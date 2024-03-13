Recap: GrowGeneration Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

GrowGeneration GRWG reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GrowGeneration missed estimated earnings by -238.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GrowGeneration's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.10 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 54.64M 64.98M 55.94M 51.78M Revenue Actual 55.68M 63.92M 56.83M 54.46M

To track all earnings releases for GrowGeneration visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.